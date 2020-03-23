Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €24.00 by Barclays

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €24.00 ($27.91) price target from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s previous close.

VIV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.34 ($35.28).

VIV opened at €19.11 ($22.22) on Monday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($28.92). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.69.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

