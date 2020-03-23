Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,381 ($18.17).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistry Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,348.50 ($17.74).

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 567 ($7.46) on Friday. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 593 ($7.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,197.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,267.30. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.80.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

