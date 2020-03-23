Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie began coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.30 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.54.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.87. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,546 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vipshop by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,831,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,476,000 after purchasing an additional 936,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vipshop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,027,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91,068 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Vipshop by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,021 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $77,743,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.