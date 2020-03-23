Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie began coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.30 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.54.
NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.87. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.
