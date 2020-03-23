View (VIEW) Price Up 65.3% This Week

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, View has traded up 65.3% against the US dollar. View has a total market capitalization of $170,634.00 and approximately $172.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One View token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get View alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.02650102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00190075 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00033453 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

View Token Profile

View’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . View’s official message board is blog.view.ly . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . View’s official website is view.ly

View Token Trading

View can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase View using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for View and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.