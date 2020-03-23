Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $99,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisign stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.29. 284,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,984. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.38. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.59 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

