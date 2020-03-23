Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

VTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Ventas by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $766,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

