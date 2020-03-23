Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $3.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 3,462.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.