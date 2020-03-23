VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,599,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,298,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,714,000. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,995,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,666,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMH opened at $100.97 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $152.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.40.

