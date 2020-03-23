Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 19,896 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,639 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 19,896 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Peabody Energy worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,205 shares of company stock valued at $100,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $321.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

