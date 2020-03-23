Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total value of $4,835,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,588,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $2,326.89 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,650.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,705.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $58.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,749.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

