Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $918,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $89.83 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.64.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

