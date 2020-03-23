Van ECK Associates Corp Has $735,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1,014.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $54.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.89. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

