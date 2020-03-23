Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 132,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Varonis Systems to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of VRNS opened at $52.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $93.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza acquired 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $443,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,035 shares of company stock worth $17,196,165 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.