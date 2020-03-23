Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPP. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 396,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after acquiring an additional 76,190 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000.

EPP stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.07.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

