Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,156,000 after buying an additional 366,909 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,224,000 after buying an additional 85,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 210,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,946,000 after buying an additional 78,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 237,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,887,000 after buying an additional 75,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $39.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from to in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.