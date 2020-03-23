Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $175.09 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $160.39 and a one year high of $304.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.55.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

