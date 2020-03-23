USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. USDX has a total market capitalization of $692,466.91 and approximately $1,477.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002918 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006105 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000508 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004886 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000121 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,121 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

