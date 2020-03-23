US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Price Target Cut to $7.00

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 139.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

USX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 73,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,521. The firm has a market cap of $156.33 million and a PE ratio of -36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.97 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 14,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $71,341.44. Insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 994,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

