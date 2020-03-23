US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of US Gold stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. US Gold has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

