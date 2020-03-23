US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,956 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in US Foods were worth $26,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,725 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,075,000 after buying an additional 1,085,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,219,000 after buying an additional 82,464 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,617,000 after acquiring an additional 854,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,037,000 after acquiring an additional 880,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $12.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

