Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $31.55 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $491.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $174.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

