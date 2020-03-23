Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unity Bancorp an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

UNTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of UNTY opened at $12.07 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 256,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

