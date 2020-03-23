Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €21.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.63 ($29.80).

Shares of UN01 opened at €23.03 ($26.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. Uniper has a 1 year low of €22.96 ($26.70) and a 1 year high of €30.64 ($35.63). The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.69.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

