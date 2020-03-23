Unification Trading 11.6% Lower This Week (UND)

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Unification has a market cap of $817,203.54 and approximately $52,139.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unification has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Unification token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . Unification’s official website is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

