Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,539,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,563,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,243,000 after buying an additional 257,305 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,116,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after buying an additional 153,403 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $148.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

