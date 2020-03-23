UBS Group Trims Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Target Price to $25.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.03% from the stock’s current price.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA opened at $14.79 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.