UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Halma (LON:HLMA)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,980 ($26.05) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,060 ($27.10).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLMA. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Halma to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,953.18 ($25.69).

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 1,882.50 ($24.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,073.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,030.36. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.