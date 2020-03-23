UBS Group Reiterates “CHF 375” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 375 price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZURN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 477.90 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a CHF 424 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 408.15.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

