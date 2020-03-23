UBS Group Lowers Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $13.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of ESI opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scot Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,008,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 350.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Element Solutions by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

