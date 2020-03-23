UBS Group Cuts W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Price Target to $55.00

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

NYSE:GRA opened at $31.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.95. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.74 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

