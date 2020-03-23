UBS Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €140.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €140.00 ($162.79) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 129.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €129.85 ($150.98).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €61.00 ($70.93) on Monday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €113.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €124.29.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

