UBS Group AG Sells 954 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.28% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $27,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,539,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $63.39 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.21.

