UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 115.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $26,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qorvo by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

Qorvo stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.62. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

