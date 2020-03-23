UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,116,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684,849 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Zuora were worth $30,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 699.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 141,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 154.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Zuora by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the period. 52.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zuora from $17.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $916.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. Zuora Inc has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

