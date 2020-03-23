UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145,516 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $27,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 162,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

