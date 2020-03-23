UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Arch Capital Group worth $30,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 653,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,038,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 238,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2,310.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 125,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,314 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $25.97 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.59.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.