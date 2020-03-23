UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

UBS Group AG raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $26,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

CMS opened at $48.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

