UBS Group AG Buys 467,298 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 390.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 467,298 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.20% of UDR worth $27,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in UDR by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,953,000 after buying an additional 436,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,760,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,630,000 after buying an additional 102,848 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,413,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,696,000 after buying an additional 158,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in UDR by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,403,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,239,000 after acquiring an additional 170,421 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR opened at $31.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

