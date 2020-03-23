UBS Group AG Buys 1,431 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NVR were worth $30,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,423,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,443,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 3,655.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $2,326.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,650.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3,705.86. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,071.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $58.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,749.00.

In related news, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total transaction of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.