UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Principal Financial Group worth $26,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 408,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,998,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.