UBS Group AG Acquires 85,801 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,801 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $30,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 205,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after buying an additional 36,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 598,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,641,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Shares of RGA opened at $60.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $57.87 and a one year high of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

