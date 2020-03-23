UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,598,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Evergy worth $104,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in Evergy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.91. 29,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,097. Evergy has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

