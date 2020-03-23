UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 12,229 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of ANSYS worth $99,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.11.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.85. The stock had a trading volume of 179,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,569. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.87 and its 200 day moving average is $244.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

