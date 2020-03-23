UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,840 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $105,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Waters by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $10.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.15. 10,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,801. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $161.01 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.51.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.13.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

