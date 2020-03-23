UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,565,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,872 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.45% of Fastenal worth $94,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Fastenal by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 162,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,189. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

