UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,016,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,134 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Williams Companies worth $95,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811,552 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,642 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,198,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,139 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $11.16. 4,640,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,780,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In related news, CFO John D. Chandler purchased 13,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,861.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.