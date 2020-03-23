UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $94,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,567,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,332,000 after acquiring an additional 603,888 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,103,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,471,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,037,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,509 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,292,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after buying an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 733.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,973. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $6,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,201,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on K shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

