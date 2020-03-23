UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,295,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Invitation Homes worth $98,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

