UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,595,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 332,219 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of Pembina Pipeline worth $96,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.33. 135,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,168. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1569 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

