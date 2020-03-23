UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949,484 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.00% of ON Semiconductor worth $100,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 83,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,827,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 953.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,049,000.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. 2,068,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,402,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,543,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,338 shares of company stock worth $5,049,735. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.